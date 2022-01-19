Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $4.07 billion, or $4.26 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $2.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.28 billion or $4.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $73.74 billion from $65.47 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.07 Bln. vs. $2.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.26 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.31 -Revenue (Q4): $73.74 Bln vs. $65.47 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.