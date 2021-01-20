Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $2.21 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $3.54 billion, or $3.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.42 billion or $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $65.47 billion from $60.90 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.42 Bln. vs. $3.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.52 vs. $3.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q4): $65.47 Bln vs. $60.90 Bln last year.

