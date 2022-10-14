Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.26 billion, or $5.55 per share. This compares with $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.49 billion or $5.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $80.89 billion from $72.34 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.26 Bln. vs. $4.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.55 vs. $4.28 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.42 -Revenue (Q3): $80.89 Bln vs. $72.34 Bln last year.

