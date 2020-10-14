Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.17 billion, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $3.54 billion, or $3.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.38 billion or $3.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $65.12 billion from $60.35 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $3.38 Bln. vs. $3.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.51 vs. $3.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q3): $65.12 Bln vs. $60.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.50 to $16.75

