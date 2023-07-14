Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.47 million, or $5.82 per share. This compares with $5.07 million, or $5.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.77 billion or $6.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $92.90 billion from $80.33 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.47 Mln. vs. $5.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.82 vs. $5.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.01 -Revenue (Q2): $92.90 Bln vs. $80.33 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.70 to $25.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.