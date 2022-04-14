Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $5.03 billion, or $5.27 per share. This compares with $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.24 billion or $5.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $80.15 billion from $70.20 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.03 Bln. vs. $4.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.27 vs. $5.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.38 -Revenue (Q1): $80.15 Bln vs. $70.20 Bln last year.

