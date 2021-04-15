Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.86 billion, or $5.08 per share. This compares with $3.38 billion, or $3.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.09 billion or $5.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $70.20 billion from $64.42 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $5.09 Bln. vs. $3.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.31 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.38 -Revenue (Q1): $70.20 Bln vs. $64.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $18.10 to $18.60

