Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.76 billion, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $4.07 billion, or $4.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.06 billion or $5.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $82.79 billion from $73.74 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.76 Bln. vs. $4.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.03 vs. $4.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $82.79 Bln vs. $73.74 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.