Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.07 billion, or $5.34 per share. This compares with $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.29 billion or $5.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $80.33 billion from $71.32 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

