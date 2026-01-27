Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $10 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $5.543 billion, or $5.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.924 billion or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $113.215 billion from $100.807 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10 Mln. vs. $5.543 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $5.98 last year. -Revenue: $113.215 Bln vs. $100.807 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, UnitedHealth Group expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

The company expects net income of over $17.10 per share, with adjusted earnings of more than $17.75 per share, on revenue of over $439 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the Group to report earnings of $17.76 per share, on revenue of $455.98 billion.

For fiscal 2025, UnitedHealth Group has registered a net income of $13.23 per share, with an adjusted profit of $16.35 per share, on revenue of $447.567 billion.

UNH was down by 12.23% at $308.66 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

