Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.406 billion, or $3.74 per share. This compares with $4.216 billion, or $4.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.716 billion or $4.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $111.616 billion from $98.855 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.406 Bln. vs. $4.216 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.74 vs. $4.54 last year. -Revenue: $111.616 Bln vs. $98.855 Bln last year.

