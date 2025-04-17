Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH):

Earnings: $6.292 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.409 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $6.85 in Q1 vs. -$1.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.607 billion or $7.20 per share for the period.

Revenue: $109.575 billion in Q1 vs. $99.796 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.00 - $26.50

