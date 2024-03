March 27 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N said on Wednesday that it had advanced more than $3.3 billion so far to care providers impacted by the Change Healthcare cyberattacks.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.