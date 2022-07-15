UnitedHealth Group Gains On Higher Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) shares are gaining on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in earnings for the second quarter.

The company reported net earnings of $5.199 billion or $5.34 per shares, compared to $4.27 billion or $4.70 per share last year. Revenues for the quarter increased to $80.33 billion from $71.32 billion a year ago. The health care and well-being company's shares are currently at $519.67, up 3.43 percent from the previous close of $502.43 on a volume of 482,512. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $383.12-$553.29 on average volume of 3,377,839.

