UnitedHealth Group fourth-quarter profit rises 16.5%

Jan 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 16.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its core business that sells health plans as well as its Optum segment, which includes its pharmacy benefits management unit.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $3.54 billion, or $3.68 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.04 billion, or $3.10 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $60.90 billion from $58.42 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.