UnitedHealth Group Faces New Challenges -- What Investors Need to Know

UnitedHealth has faced several headwinds over the past year.

The company says this year will be a time for “focus and execution.”

Last year was a difficult one for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). The biggest health insurer in the U.S. came up against a number of headwinds -- from an ever-changing healthcare landscape to the unexpected exit of the company's chief executive officer and the launch of a government probe into its Medicare billing practices.

The company recognized its problems and took action. Longtime chief Stephen Hemsley returned to the role of CEO, the company launched an independent study into its processes, and UnitedHealth made moves to recover and reignite growth. All of this set the insurer off on the right foot heading into 2026.

But just recently, a new challenge emerged. Here's what investors need to know.

Rising costs of healthcare

First, though, let's take a quick look at UnitedHealth and its path in recent times. As mentioned, UnitedHealth's earnings growth has suffered due to the rising costs of healthcare, along with higher utilization than expected of certain services. But the company has recognized the problem and has taken steps such as cutting some plans, readjusting prices, and using AI to gain efficiency.

UnitedHealth operates UnitedHealthcare, its insurance arm, as well as Optum, its services unit. This business mix, as well as the company's insurance leadership in the U.S., offer it a significant moat, or competitive advantage. This is positive and should work to the company's favor over time once it meets growth goals in the coming years. UnitedHealth called this year one of "focus and execution" and predicts increasing momentum later in the year that should continue into 2027.

"Robust" processes

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth's study into its processes concluded that they were "robust," but offered suggestions for improvement to reinforce this strength. As for the U.S. probe, last year, UnitedHealth expressed confidence in its practices and said it would fully cooperate with the Justice Department.

So, it seems as if UnitedHealth is on the right track, making it a great recovery story to consider. But just recently, a new challenge emerged. The Trump administration proposed holding Medicare Advantage payment rates flat in 2027. These rates are key as they determine how much an insurer may charge for its services -- and therefore the profitability of the insurer. The proposal suggests increasing payment by 0.09% next year.

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services usually decides on the payment level by early April, so this suggestion hasn't yet become a reality. If it does, though, should investors worry? Of course, this isn't the brightest news for UnitedHealth and other health insurers. But it's important to remember that Medicare isn't UnitedHealth's only business -- it also generates revenue through insurance plans sold to employers. Finally, the Medicare payment decision for 2027 applies to that year only -- so a higher rate could be approved in the years to come.

All of this means the Medicare payment rate could be a headwind, but it doesn't change the company's potentially bright long-term prospects.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

