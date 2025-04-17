UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Earnings Results: $UNH Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP ($UNH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $7.20 per share, missing estimates of $7.37 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $109,575,000,000, missing estimates of $112,626,248,258 by $-3,051,248,258.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Insider Trading Activity
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
- ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,495 institutional investors add shares of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 1,680 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,725,017 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,390,197,099
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,799,364 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,921,946,273
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,621,799 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,123,242
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- FMR LLC removed 2,380,516 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,204,207,823
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,301,010 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,163,988,918
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,251,253 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,138,818,842
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $26,146,674,509 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
