UnitedHealth Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UNH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $335.19, changing hands as low as $280.40 per share. UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 20% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNH's low point in its 52 week range is $234.60 per share, with $606.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $281.87. The UNH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

