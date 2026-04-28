UnitedHealth Group (BIT:1UNH) Price Target Increased by 10.02% to 340.19

The average one-year price target for UnitedHealth Group (BIT:1UNH) has been revised to €340.19 / share. This is an increase of 10.02% from the prior estimate of €309.21 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €249.06 to a high of €412.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from the latest reported closing price of €297.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,214 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an decrease of 1,351 owner(s) or 29.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UNH is 0.42%, an increase of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 746,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 22,591K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,767K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UNH by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,792K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,786K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UNH by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,829K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,149K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UNH by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,655K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,500K shares , representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UNH by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,199K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,555K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UNH by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.