UnitedHealth Group beats quarterly profit estimates on lower medical costs

April 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH.N quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Friday, as a slow recovery in non-urgent procedures helped lower medical costs at its insurance unit.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $6.26 per share for the first quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.13 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.