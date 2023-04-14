US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth Group beats quarterly profit estimates on lower medical costs

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 14, 2023 — 05:58 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc's UNH.N quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Friday, as a slow recovery in non-urgent procedures helped lower medical costs at its insurance unit.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $6.26 per share for the first quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $6.13 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
ABBV
CI
AMGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.