UnitedHealth Group Affirms FY23 Outlook - Update

January 13, 2023 — 06:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 on Friday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) affirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2023 which was established at its November 29h Investor Conference.

For fiscal 2023, UnitedHealth Group continues to project net earnings in the range of $23.15 to $23.65 per share and adjusted net earnings in the range of $24.40 to $24.90 per share on revenues between $357 billion and $360 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.94 per share on revenues of $356.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

