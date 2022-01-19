Markets
UnitedHealth Group Affirms FY22 Outlook; Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 on Wednesday, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) affirmed its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, UnitedHealth Group continues to project net earnings in the range of $20.20 to $20.70 per share and adjusted net earnings in the range of $21.10 to $21.60 per share on revenues between $317 billion and $320 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $21.65 per share on revenues of $317.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to common shareholders almost doubled to $4.07 billion or $4.26 per share from $2.21 billion or $2.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $4.48 per share, compared to $2.52 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew to $73.74 billion from $65.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $4.31 per share on revenues of $72.75 billion for the quarter.

