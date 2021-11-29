UnitedHealth forecasts 2022 profit below estimates

Adds 2021 earnings forecast

Nov 29 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Monday forecast profit for 2022 below Wall Street estimates, as it grapples with a surge in insurance claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. health insurer said it was expecting to post an adjusted profit of $21.10 to $21.60 per share in 2022. Analysts on average were estimating a profit of $21.65 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

UnitedHealth, however, raised the lower end of its 2021 adjusted earnings forecast by 10 cents. It had previously forecast a range of $18.65 per share to $18.90 per share.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.