US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth forecasts 2022 profit below estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published

UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Monday it expects to record adjusted profit of $21.10 to $21.60 per share in 2022, below Wall Street estimates, amid expectations of continued pressure on its medical costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc said on Monday it expects to record adjusted profit of $21.10 to $21.60 per share in 2022, below Wall Street estimates, amid expectations of continued pressure on its medical costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts on average expect the U.S. health insurer to record adjusted profit per share of $21.65, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company is expected to provide further details on its 2022 estimates during its annual investor conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) Keywords: UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNH

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular