UnitedHealth first-quarter profit falls 2.5%

April 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N reported a 2.5% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher medical costs.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $3.38 billion, or $3.52 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $3.47 billion, or $3.56 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $64.42 billion from $60.31 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

