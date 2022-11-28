US Markets
UnitedHealth expects 2023 revenue above estimates

November 28, 2022 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Monday forecast full-year 2023 above Wall Street estimates.

The company expects 2023 revenue to be between $357 billion and $360 billion, above average analysts' estimate of $352.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

