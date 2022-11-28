US Markets
UnitedHealth expects 2023 profit below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 28, 2022 — 04:35 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Recasts lede, adds shares and profit figures

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N on Monday forecast full-year 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, sending shares down about 1% in extended trading.

UnitedHealth, an industry bellwether, had said in October the direct impact of COVID-19 - which has led to fluctuations in health insurers' medical costs - is expected to ease next year, while recovery in non-urgent procedures could slow due to inflation and labor shortages.

The company sees adjusted 2023 profit between $24.40 and $24.90 per share, compared with analysts expectations of $24.94, according to Refinitiv data.

However, UnitedHealth expects 2023 revenue to be between $357 billion and $360 billion, above average analysts' estimate of $352.38 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

