UnitedHealth expects 2020 earnings largely below estimates

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group UNH.N on Monday issued its adjusted earnings forecast for 2020, the mid-point of which was below analysts' estimates.

The company said it expects 2020 earnings between $16.25 and $16.55 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $16.46 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

UnitedHealth, however, said it expected revenue of $260 billion to $262 billion for 2020, largely above Wall Street expectations of $260.81 billion.

The insurer said in October that it was targeting earnings growth of between 13% and 16% in the long term.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

