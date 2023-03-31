UnitedHealth-EMIS tie-up referred for UK in-depth antitrust probe

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it would refer UnitedHealth Group's planned acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS EMISG.L for a Phase 2 investigation.

The watchdog said it had rejected remedies offered by U.S.-based UnitedHealth after deeming they did not go far enough in mitigating the potential competitive impact of the combination.

