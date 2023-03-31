Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth-EMIS tie-up referred for UK in-depth antitrust probe

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 31, 2023 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday that it would refer UnitedHealth Group's planned acquisition of healthcare technology firm EMIS EMISG.L for a Phase 2 investigation.

The watchdog said it had rejected remedies offered by U.S.-based UnitedHealth after deeming they did not go far enough in mitigating the potential competitive impact of the combination.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsBioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.