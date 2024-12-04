News & Insights

UnitedHealth ‘deeply saddened’ by passing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Thompson

December 04, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

UnitedHealth (UNH) Group today issued the following statement: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

