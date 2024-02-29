UnitedHealth confirms 'Blackcat' group behind recent cyber security attack

Feb 29 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N tech unit Change Healthcare said on Thursday that last week's cyberattack was perpetrated by hackers that identified themselves as the 'Blackcat' ransomware group.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that hackers at the group were behind an outage that has snarled prescription deliveries for over a week.

