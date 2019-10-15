UnitedHealth Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, diversified health care company UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Tuesday increased its earnings outlook for the full-year 2019, based on strong third quarter 2019 results and its positive view for the rest of the year.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $14.15 to $14.25 per share, and adjusted earnings in a range of $14.90 to $15.00 per share.

Previously, the company had projected full year net earnings in the range of $13.95 to $14.15 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $14.70 to $14.90 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

