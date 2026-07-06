UnitedHealth Bets on Profitability Over Growth: Will It Pay Off?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH is navigating a more challenging operating environment as elevated healthcare utilization, rising Medicare Advantage costs and tighter reimbursement have pressured margins. It has shifted its focus from rapid enrollment growth to stronger earnings quality. Now the key question for investors is whether this strategic reset can restore earnings momentum.

Rather than pursuing enrollment growth at any cost, UnitedHealth is taking a more disciplined approach by repricing Medicare Advantage plans, exiting less profitable markets and focusing on restoring margins and long-term profitability. Early signs suggest the strategy is gaining traction. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings topped expectations, while the Medical Care Ratio (MCR) improved 90 basis points year over year to 83.9%, reflecting better control over medical costs. It also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook and expects net margin to improve to around 3.6% in 2026 from 2.7% in 2025.

UnitedHealth's turnaround isn't just about cutting costs and improving profitability. Optum remains a key growth driver as UnitedHealth expands value-based care, specialty pharmacy and technology-enabled services. These businesses should support margin expansion and more durable earnings growth over time.

The company is also reinventing its PBM business by introducing a transparent, fee-based pricing model that moves away from the traditional rebate-driven system. Together with ongoing investments in Optum's care delivery and technology capabilities, these initiatives could strengthen customer relationships, support sustainable earnings growth and create long-term value for investors.

How Are UNH's Peers Positioned?

UnitedHealth isn't alone in adapting to a tougher healthcare environment. Peers from the Medical space, including The Cigna Group CI and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, are also prioritizing operational efficiency and higher-quality growth.

Cigna Group continues to strengthen its healthcare services business, with Evernorth driving growth through specialty pharmacy and AI-powered care solutions. The recent launch of Pharmacy Forward highlights Cigna's focus on simplifying specialty care while supporting long-term earnings growth.

Elevance Health remains focused on disciplined pricing, medical cost management and expanding ELV's Carelon health services platform. Continued investments in value-based care and integrated healthcare services should help improve operating efficiency and support steady long-term growth despite ongoing industry cost pressures.

UNH’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UnitedHealth have risen 40.1% in the past 12 months compared with the industry’s 42.1%. growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, UNH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71X compared with the industry average of 18.52X. UNH carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.32 per share, implying a 12.1% increase from the year-ago period’s level.



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UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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