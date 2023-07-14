News & Insights

UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit estimates on lower-than-feared costs

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

July 14, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates on Friday on lower-than-feared costs, weeks after the industry bellwether flagged rising medical costs due to an increase in non-urgent surgeries and outpatient visits.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.14 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, above analysts' expectations of $5.99, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Some health insurers have noted a spurt in recent months in the demand for outpatient services and elective surgeries such as hip and knee replacements, which patients had delayed due to COVID-related restrictions and a shortage of hospital staff.

The increased demand has led to industry bellwether UnitedHealth and smaller rival Humana warning of a jump in their medical costs for this year.

UnitedHealth's medical loss ratio - the percentage of spend on claims compared to premiums collected - was 83.2%, compared to analysts' expectations of 83.37%.

