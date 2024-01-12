News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit estimates despite higher medical costs

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 12, 2024 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth UNH.N reported fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as the healthcare conglomerate was able to keep medical costs in check despite high demand for non-urgent procedures.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.16 per share for the fourth quarter,compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.98, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.