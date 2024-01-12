UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit estimates despite higher medical costs

Jan 12 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth UNH.N reported fourth-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates, as the healthcare conglomerate was able to keep medical costs in check despite high demand for non-urgent procedures.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.16 per share for the fourth quarter,compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.98, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.