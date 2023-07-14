News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 14, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates on Friday, weeks after the industry bellwether flagged rising medical costs due to an increase in non-urgent surgeries and outpatient visits.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.14 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, above analysts' expectations of $5.99, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.