UnitedHealth beats quarterly profit estimates

July 14 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates on Friday, weeks after the industry bellwether flagged rising medical costs due to an increase in non-urgent surgeries and outpatient visits.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $6.14 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, above analysts' expectations of $5.99, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

