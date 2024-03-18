News & Insights

UNH

UnitedHealth Announces Restoration Of Medical Claims Preparation Software

March 18, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Health insurance company, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), Monday announced the restoration of medical claims preparation software of its subsidiary Change Healthcare.

The company stated that the recent restoration will be helpful for its customers and care-providers, who were affected by the cyberattack.

The insurance giant said that it has advanced more than $2 billion to financially assist the affected providers through various initiatives.

Currently, UnitedHealth's stock is slipping 0.28 percent, to $489.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

