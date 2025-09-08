UnitedHealth & AI: Can Technology Redefine Healthcare Efficiency?

The largest health insurer in the United States, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, is increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations to transform the way healthcare is provided and managed. With its extensive data from insurance claims, provider networks and patient interactions, the company is able to implement AI tools on a large scale.

As costs continue to climb and patient expectations evolve, UNH is integrating AI into both its insurance and care delivery sectors, with the goal of boosting efficiency while enhancing patient outcomes at the same time. AI-powered systems are making it easier for healthcare providers to spot high-risk patients sooner, customize care plans and cut down on hospital admissions.

In the space of insurance, AI is playing a crucial role for UNH by making claims processing smoother and spotting fraud with high accuracy. Internal analysis of the company found that the system could save around 4,500 to 5,000 staff hours each year by cutting down on the time spent searching for information.

However, the healthcare sector is deeply rooted in human judgment, and concerns like data privacy, algorithmic bias and the risk of becoming overly dependent on automation can’t be overlooked. If UNH can strike a balance between innovation and trust, ensuring that AI tools are transparent and supportive rather than replacing healthcare professionals’ decisions, it could serve as a blueprint for the broader healthcare system while supporting the company’s long-term growth through cost reduction.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of UNH’s major competitors in the AI-enabled healthcare solutions are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Humana Inc. HUM.

Elevance Health’s AI tool speeds up the prior authorization process by aligning necessary documentation with medical policies, helping patients receive faster approvals. Elevance Health’s system undergoes thorough evaluations to check for bias and performance.

Humana focuses on using AI ethically to improve patient experiences, enhance care quality and achieve better health outcomes, while ensuring human involvement in all clinical decision-making processes. By partnering with Google Cloud, Humana utilizes Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act-compliant infrastructure and a secure data system, allowing customers to maintain complete control over their data.

UnitedHealth’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of UNH have declined 37.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s fall of 29.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UnitedHealth trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, above the industry average of 15.23. UNH carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UnitedHealth’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $16.21 per share, implying a 41.4% drop from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.