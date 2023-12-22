News & Insights

UNH

UnitedHealth agrees to sell Brazil unit Amil to Qualicorp founder -sources

December 22, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group UNH.N agreed on Friday to sell its Brazilian health insurance operator Amil to businessman Jose Seripieri Filho, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The information was earlier reported by local newspaper Valor Economico.

One of the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information, said Seripieri's bid is around 2.5 billion reais ($515 million).

Amil has 5.4 million health and dental insurance beneficiaries in Brazil and its sale was in the making for years.

Seripieri is the founder and former chief executive of health insurance firm Qualicorp QUAL3.SA, which he left in 2019.

UnitedHealth said it does not comment on rumors and speculation.

