UnitedHealth Affirms FY20 Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) said, for fiscal 2020, the company continues to project net earnings of $15.45 to $15.75 per share, and adjusted net earnings of $16.25 to $16.55 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $16.45. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings rose 18.9 percent to $3.90 per share. On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.78 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $60.90 billion compared to $58.42 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $61.04 billion, for the quarter.

