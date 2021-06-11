United won't furlough flight attendants in October as demand rebounds

June 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O will not need to furlough flight attendants assigned to active bases when a current federal payroll support program expires on Oct. 1, according to a memo to staff.

John Slater, United's senior vice president of inflight services, cited an "increase in customer demand and our current outlook for the future" in his memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

