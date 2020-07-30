United warns pilots more furloughs may be needed than forecast, memo shows

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines has told its pilots it may need to furlough more than originally planned this year and next due to the impact of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases on its business, a memo reviewed by Reuters showed.

Chicago-based United had previously said it would furlough 2,250 pilots between Oct. 1 and the end of 2020 and another 1,650 in 2021, depending on demand. Now that number, roughly a third of its pilots, could increase, it said in the memo, which United confirmed was sent on Thursday.

United did not provide additional comment.

