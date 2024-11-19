United Utilities upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Utilities (UUGRY) to Outperform from Neutral with a 1,250 GBp price target The firm cites valuation for the upgrade.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UUGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.