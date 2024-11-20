United Utilities upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst James Brand upgraded United Utilities (UUGRY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of 1,200 GBp, up from 1,130 GBp. United Utilities is a “good performing company, but trades on an undemanding premium,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

