United Utilities To Sell Stake In Tallinn Water - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Utilities (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) has agreed to sell its 35.3 percent stake in Tallinn Water to a consortium led by its existing partner, the City of Tallinn, for 100.26 million euros. Completion of the deal is expected by April 2021. United Utilities became the major shareholder in AS Tallinna Vesi when it was privatised in 2001.

United Utilities said the proceeds of the sale will support the company in taking further steps to improve services for customers and communities in the north west of England.

