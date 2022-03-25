United Utilities Says Current Trading In Line With FY View

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said that its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2022.

Group revenue is expected to be higher than last year, largely reflecting higher consumption from business customers. Overall, the net increase in revenue is expected to be around 3 percent.

The company projects underlying operating profit for 2021/22 to be broadly the same as in 2020/21 as higher revenue is broadly offset by higher underlying operating costs, largely as a result of inflationary increases in core costs.

The company expects the underlying net finance expense for 2021/22 to be around 175 million pounds higher than 2020/21 largely due to higher inflation applied to the group's index-linked debt.

