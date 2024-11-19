United Utilities price target raised to 1,175 GBp from 1,150 GBp at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on United Utilities (UUGRY) to 1,175 GBp from 1,150 GBp and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
- United Utilities upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- United Utilities price target raised to 1,300 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- United Utilities Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Results
- United Utilities price target lowered to 1,175 GBp from 1,250 GBp at JPMorgan
- United Utilities upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
