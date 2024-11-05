United Utilities price target lowered to 1,175 GBp from 1,250 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Pavan Mahbubani lowered the firm’s price target on United Utilities (UUGRY) to 1,175 GBp from 1,250 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

