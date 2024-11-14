United Utilities H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax dropped 12.1 percent to 140.6 million pounds from last year's 160.0 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 15.1 pence, down 11.7 percent from 17.1 pence a year earlier.

Underlying profit before tax was 182.9 million pounds, compared to last year's 90.3 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 26.8 pence, compared to 13.2 pence in the prior year.

Underlying operating profit climbed 23.8 percent from last year to 335.7 million pounds.

Revenue for the first half improved 10.9 percent to 1.08 billion pounds from 975.4 million pounds in the prior year.

Further, the company announced interim dividend of 17.28 pence per share, up 4.2 percent from last year's 16.59 pence.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, United Utilities continues to project revenue to increase around 10 percent, driven by the inflationary mechanism and the impact of prior period adjustments in respect of consumption.

