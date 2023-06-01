United Utilities Group PLC - ADR (UUGRY) Declares $0.75 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC - ADR said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.75 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on August 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Utilities Group PLC - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUGRY is 0.38%, a decrease of 18.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 721K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Utilities Group PLC - ADR is 28.67. The forecasts range from a low of 24.61 to a high of $35.71. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 25.78.

The projected annual revenue for United Utilities Group PLC - ADR is 2,048MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 312K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 2.54% over the last quarter.

NCLIX - Nuance Concentrated Value Long-Short Fund Investor Class Shares holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 2.26% over the last quarter.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 11.94% over the last quarter.

